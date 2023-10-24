STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Life coach and founder of The Grounded Canary, Beth Shaha stopped by to talk about having grace and compassion for yourself and others.

Beth talked about staying true to yourself, and giving yourself grace and compassion in the world of comparison. Beth works to help individuals get un-stuck from whatever hurdle in life that they’re facing.

Beth is also starting up an online community that was created for authentic humans to connect through conversation, learning, inspiration, growth and love – it’s all through The Canary Collective.

Beth says she created the Canary Collective because she wants everyone to know they’re not alone. She says her heart is in connecting people, creating community, and spurring conversation… allowing us all to take a big deep “ahhhhhhh” breath together.

“Life is lifey. It can sometimes feel heavy and unmovable – kind of like carrying around a wet blanket everywhere we go. But, it doesn’t have to be like that,” says Shaha.

Everyone has struggles that are unique to them, but we are in this together. Letting in the light, allowing others to help carry our load, and practicing courage to put it down are within reach.

Click here to learn more about The Canary Collective.