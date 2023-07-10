MORRISDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Asylum Pro Wrestling is getting ready for a big event in Clearfield County. The wrestling team is planning the Asylum Pro Wrestling Slugfest. The event will take place on Friday July 28th and Saturday July 29th. Tickets for the ‘Snakepitt Slugfest II’ are anywhere from $20-$25 and can be purchased by clicking here. You can also purchase tickets at the door or at Hi-Way Pizza, Revolution Games, or Fergy’s.

There are eight different bands that will play throughout the course of the 2-day event. You can check out the full list of entertainment below.

Asylum Pro Wrestling’s Snakepitt Slugfest II will be held at Morris Township Firemen’s Recreation Center located at Deer Creek Rd in Morrisdale.