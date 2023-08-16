Shanna Shultz from Martin’s Foods stops by Studio 814 to share some back-to-school lunch tips with parents! She chats no-fuss lunches, how to build balance, and read nutrition labels! You want snack foods to have 8g or less of sugar. Make sure they have protein and fiber!

Click here for the Chocolate-Pumpkin Seed Spread recipe!

Virtual dietician classes, recipes, and more are all available online.

ABOUT SHANNA SHULTZ, RD, LDN:

Shanna Shultz is a Registered Dietitian (RD) and Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN). Born and raised in central Pennsylvania, she received her Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, Foods, & Exercise from Virginia Tech. Shanna strives to break intimidation around recipes and culinary techniques; cheering customers on to tackle any creation. She loves foodie adventures, whether that be baking at home with her little sous chef or out exploring local food fare.