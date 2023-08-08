ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Baker Mansion will be hosting a tea party this weekend for kids and their parents.

The tea party is set to take place on Saturday, August 12 from 1 – 3 p.m. and you’re cordially invited to attend in your best tea party clothes. The event is presented by the Blair County Historical Society Executive Director Kate Rimbeck.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 per child 12 and under. You can buy tickets here. They are non-refundable.

Back to School Tea will feature afternoon tea/tea sandwiches/desserts with fun, history-based hands-on activities!

During the event, Rimbeck will be talking about the importance of history, not just what you learn at school. The Blair County Historical Society wants parents and children to take an interest in their family’s history and potentially even try their best at journaling!

You can learn more about the event and future events by keeping up to date with the Blair County Historical Society website.