EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Leah Brooks was working in the public education school system when she had the idea of wanting to help more families and more kids in the area. That’s when Leah decided to start her own approach to caring for children, and reaching out to families through her own daycare center.

Leah started Barrels of Fun Exploration Center in 2022 with the intentions of not only providing childcare options for families, but also creating an event space.

Leah takes a different approach when it comes to childcare, one that is becoming increasingly popular in the parenting and child development world. Reggio Emilia and Montessori are two separate approaches that can blend well and coincide. Leah believes in having more outdoor play time, and time for children to take control when it comes to their learning and exploration. “I learn from the kids everyday. They teach me things,” says Brooks, director of Barrels of Fun.

The facility hosts special ‘parents night out’ nights where parents can drop there kids off for a few hours. The next parents night out is planned for Tuesday February 14 at 5:30pm.

The facility is located in Ebensburg and is welcoming new kids into their program that are 2 years old and up.

Barrels of Fun is hosting an Open House on Thursday February 7th at 5:30pm. The facility is located at 302 Reddinger St in Ebensburg.