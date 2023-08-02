Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Samantha Hanratty, star of Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Smile Train’s chief smileologist Nicole Bell.

Smile Train is the largest cleft-focused organization with a model of true sustainability — providing training, funding, and resources to empower local medical professionals in 70+ countries to provide 100%-free cleft surgery and other forms of essential cleft care in their own communities.

About Smile Train:

Smile Train supports training, funding, and resources to provide free surgeries to correct cleft palates, improving the lives of children and their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and thrive. To date, Smile Train has provided care to more than 1.5 million children in low and middle-income countries all over the world.