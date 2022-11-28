Looking for a gift for the person who has everything? Consider granting them a souvenir plot in Scotland. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lord Stephen Rossiter, Sales & Marketing Director of Highland Titles.

Highland Titles is “one of the world’s leading innovators in land preservation.” It offers the purchase of souvenir plots of land on its estate in Glencoe Wood, Scotland.

This enables the new owner to use the Scottish descriptive title of Laird, Lord, or Lady.

Highland Titles began in 2005 following a conservation project on founder Professors Peter and his daughter Laura’s family estate in the Scottish Highlands. The project has gathered momentum over the years as Highland Titles has created a Nature Reserve on a small Scottish estate a few miles from the famous Glencoe.

There are also Celtic Titles available for a souvenir piece of Irish land too!