SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new consignment shop in Bedford county is offering fashionable finds at a discounted price for the entire family. The boutique consignment shop, “Upcycled Stiles”, was created after owner Julie Stiles got the idea that the area needed a store that offered something like this.

The store sells gently used clothing items in their store. Items are purchased from customers who bring in the items. Julie will hand select what pieces she wants to keep for the store, and customers then make 50% of the sale back in cash. “That’s the difference between consignment and thrifting,” says Stiles. Items stay in the store for 90 days before being donated to area churches and organizations in need.

Upcycled Stiles offers clothing for men, women, and children. Sizes range from 2T to 3XL.

Upcycled Stiles is located at 1573 Market Street in Schellsburg. You can be reach the shop by calling (814) 733-2227 or visiting their Facebook page here. Julie posts items and deals to their Facebook.