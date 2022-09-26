BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A farm in Bedford county is creating some unique pumpkins that are turning heads, and it’s all being done with molds. Let’s just say these pumpkins don’t exactly fit the mold…or do they?

For farmer Jeffery Zembower, his wife is always keeping him busy…

“She keeps me on my toes and keeps challenging me,” says Zembower.

Especially when she saw a video on tiktok, talking about pumpkins grown in molds. “It all started with my wife handing me a phone saying can you do this? And when I saw it it was a pumpkin molded into the shape of a Frankenstein,” says Zembower.

That’s right — pumpkins grown in plastic molds. That form to fun shapes and faces like the ones you see.

Morgan Koziar holds two pumpkin molded heads from the Purple Carrot Farm

“So we have Frankenstein, a Dracula and a skeleton,” says Zembower, explaining the different types of molds they have bought so far.

And after consulting the internet and ordering the molds, it’s was up to Jeff to put ’em to the test!

“Trial and error yes, like I said, we lost the first several (they) split, and rot,” says Zembower. “One of the big things is finding the right variety. As soon as it starts to develop the pumpkin off the bloom uh you wanna get it into the mold.”

It’s quite the process, but the results are amazing. And people just can’t get enough…

“It’s went nuts we’ve already ordered more molds so…” says Zembower. The farm hopes to create even more next season, “It’s unique. Which is what we have to do in this industry, you gotta find the next unique thing.”

The Purple Carrot Farm is located at 136 Bi-Ran Farms Road in Bedford. The farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays. Visit their Facebook Page, or give them a call at (814) 585-3592.