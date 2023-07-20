BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready to have some fun with your fur-babies! The Bedford County Humane Society is hosting their ‘Pup Art’ event again this year!

This event provides a great opportunity for pet lovers to bond with their furry friends and make some memories. Owners and their pets can create art together, or have a portrait made for them, which is a special keepsake made by a local artist.

You can pamper your pet with some custom swag and pet goods that are made by local makers and artisans.

Artist and musician Kevin Kutz will be performing at the venue during the event.

The Pup Art event will take place on Sunday, July 2023 from noon to 4pm. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner will be helping out by emceeing the event’s doggie fashion show. The event will be held at the Woodhaven Barn B&B in Bedford. The cost to attend is $30 per person or $50 per couple and tickets can be purchased at the door or by clicking here. Food and beverages are included in the ticket price.

Pets must be on a leash and all of the proceeds raised will benefit the Bedford County Humane Society.