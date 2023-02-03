BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A shop in downtown Bedford is offering some unique items and concepts for the area including a refillery and med spa. Kelly McGee opened “Aesthetics by Kell” in 2022 with the intentions of providing clean skincare and beauty products for the community. Kelly created her own line of products. Her goal was to create a woman-owned, environmentally-conscious skincare collection along with a selection of bath, body, make-up, and home products.

Kelly is also currently an RN and soon to be nurse practitioner. She also hopes to expand her business, opening a Med Spa within her shop. Kelly plans on offering chemical peels, and Botox, and other skincare treatments for clients.

The refillery portion of the store allows customers to create their own lotions, soaps, and laundry detergent. Customers then select a scent to add to their products to then take home. The concept encourages customers to bring in their own bottles or purchase one in store to bring back time and time again to “re-fill.” The idea behind a ‘refillery’ is becoming more popular and mainstream in areas that are encouraging people to live a more eco-conscious lifestyle and reduce plastic waste.

Aesthetics By Kell is located at 114 South Juliana Street in Bedford. You can browse the store or shop online at AestheticsByKell.com.