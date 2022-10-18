BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) There’s a mobile coffee bar that is creating a lot of buzz in the State College area. Bees Knees coffee opened during the pandemic as a way to bring amazing tasting canned coffee drinks directly to you! Owner, Bromlyn Fitzgerald opened Central PA’s first mobile coffee shop and coffee delivery service.

Bromlyn, or (she also goes by) B, has a variety of canned coffees and options for the walk-up window too. She came up with the name because she goes by B, she has knees, and her coffee is “the bees knees” which is a term from the 1920s that was used to describe something good, and ironically enough, she started the business in 2020, so it’s a nod to the resurgence of the roaring 20s.

One of the “Bees Knees” coffee employees named Cortney was recently diagnosed with cancer. Because the mobile coffee bar already has some cool merch, B decided to create a shirt to help out her friend Cortney. The shirt features little bees dressed in ghost costumes…get it (boo-bees). It’s a nod to breast cancer, which is what Cortney is currently battling. The proceeds made from the sales of the shirts will go to Cortney’s medical costs as she is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. You can learn more about Cortney and support her Go Fund Me, by clicking here.

Morgan and Rebecca tried some of the canned coffees from the Bees Knees lineup. There were iced coffees, cold brews, lemonades, and chai coffee drinks. Both of the girls enjoyed their little afternoon pick me ups, and you will too!

Bees Knees Coffee is open everyday from 7:30am-12:30pm for takeout at the rear window of 114 East College Avenue in Pleasant Gap.

Customers can also order delivery and pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays by clicking Here.