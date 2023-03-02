OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Marissa and Bernie Ralston are the masterminds behind Big Mamma’s Sauces. Marissa is affectionately known as “Big Mamma” and her hubby Bernie is “Big Pappa.” Based just outside of Osceola Mills, the couple was on a search for the perfect hot sauce. When they couldn’t find it — they decided to make it themselves!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Big Mamma’s Sauces in the 814 Kitchen to learn how to make their delicious Buffalo Chicken Creamy Pull Apart Lasagna rolls.

Big Mamma’s Sauces’ Buffalo Chicken Creamy Pull-Apart Lasagna Rolls Recipe:

1 lb Chicken breast, cooked shredded and tossed in Big Mamma Buffalo Garlic sauce to taste

2 blocks of softened cream cheese

1 jar of alfredo sauce (or homemade for our superstars)

23 Lasagna Noodles to fill a round 9-inch cake pan

Bread crumbs for rolling

Shredded cheese for topping

Big Mamma Buffalo Garlic Hot sauce for topping

Pre-boil your noodles to desired softness, the softer they are the better the bake. Shred cooked chicken and mix Big Mamma Sauce to your desired heat and flavor, set aside.

Mix up your 2 boxes of softened cream cheese with Jarred or superstar homemade alfredo sauce and mix until creamy consistency.

Lay out lasagna noodles on a tray dusted lightly with bread crumbs of your choice, and lay them out evenly so you can work from noodle to noodle with enough room to roll and set aside.

Fold in your cream cheese/alfredo mixture with your Big Mamma Chicken. Once folded in, start to lay out your mixture on your noodles being sure not to overfill.

Once your mixture is on your noodle, carefully roll up being sure not to pull too tight so your mixture does not squeeze out. After rolling up, set in your pre-greased 9-inch round pan with the seams touching the next roll. Continue until your pan is full.

Drizzle with Big Mamma Sauce and top with your shredded cheese.

Bake in a 350-degree oven for up to 20 minutes (time may vary based on the heat in your oven) or until your cheese is melted and bubbly.

Take out, cool, and enjoy your rolls as finger food or on your plate eating properly with a fork and knife.

About Big Mamma’s Sauces:

Big Mamma and Big Pappa started out looking to satisfy a craving for the right flavor of a hot buffalo sauce with garlic for wings. After trying several sauces, and visiting many establishments they could not find what they were craving. With that, the couple decided to start experimenting with sauce and seasonings. After getting it right and sharing it with friends it soon became a favorite for many on everything from wings to scrambled eggs! Big Mamma’s Sauce was born!

