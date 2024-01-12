OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Marissa and Bernie Ralston from Big Mamma’s Sauces LLC stop by the 814 Kitchen to talk all about their new food truck, sauces, and more! Marissa is affectionately known as “Big Mamma” and her husband Bernie is “Big Daddy.” Based just outside of Osceola Mills, the duo was on a search for the perfect hot sauce. When they couldn’t find it — they made it themselves.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar try all of the Big Mamma’s Sauces with bone-in and boneless wings. Book the Big Mamma’s food truck for your next event. Call 814-205-6558 or email info@bigmammasauce.com.

Big Mamma and Big Daddy started out looking to satisfy a craving for the right flavor of a hot buffalo sauce with garlic for wings. After trying several sauces, and visiting many establishments they could not find what they were craving. With that, the couple decided to start experimenting with sauce and seasonings. After getting it right and sharing it with friends it soon became a favorite for many on everything from wings to scrambled eggs! Big Mamma’s Sauce was born!

