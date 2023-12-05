BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Concert Chorale will be hosting their annual Holiday Concert for the community.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., the community is invited to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 12th Avenue, for a concert of holiday favorites.

“The concert is a wonderful opportunity to prepare in song for the holiday season. In particular, to be able to share in the Christmas story in a very innovative and fresh way through Dave Brubeck’s ‘La Fiesta de la Posada,'” Chris Bartley, artistic director of the Blair Concert Chorale, said.

Tickets are currently available at Thompson’s Pharmacy on Chestnut Avenue, and will also be available for purchase at the door.