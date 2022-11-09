ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Food Drive is happening now through November 13, 2022. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with the founder and coordinator of the Blair County Food Drive, Denice Stone about this amazing cause benefitting children and adults in 814.

You can drop off non-perishable items at the Sam’s Club and Walmart in Altoona, Blair County. These donations help thirteen different charities all across Blair County.

Donations include toiletries, meats, canned goods, and non-perishable items.

Stone says the goal for this year’s drive is to exceed four trucks. Due to inflation, many of the charities are in much higher need, which is why any donation is appreciated.

“The contributions we get from the community are amazing, and we appreciate anything the community could do,” Stone says.

Volunteers are welcome to drop by during the collection times, from 9 AM to7 PM, to help with the goods. There is also the option to stop by the Hollidaysburg Junior High to help sort the goods on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Sam’s Club Merchandise Supplies Manager Andrew Hicks says this is a great opportunity for the company to collaborate on this effort. Follow the Blair County Food Drive Facebook page here!

Below are the charities that benefit from your generosity: