ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year again! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins Denice Stone, founder and organizer of the Blair County Food Drive to chat about the week-long collection celebrating its 21st year. The Blair County Food Drive will collect both perishable and non-perishable items outside of Sam’s Club and Walmart in Altoona, Blair County from November 6, 2023, through November 12, 2023.

The food drive benefits over 14 different local organizations including The Father’s House Soup Kitchen, 28th St Food Pantry, Hollidaysburg Tiger Pack Program, and more.

Follow the Blair County Food Drive on Facebook!