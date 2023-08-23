ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Judy Rosser, Executive Director of Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnership, and Michelle Lynam and Stacey Lingafelt, organizers of the Blair County International Overdose Awareness Day event. Michelle and Stacey both lost their sons to overdoses and wanted to make a difference in their memories. The event will be at Trans4mation Church on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 5-9 pm.

More about the event:

5th Annual Blair County International Overdose Awareness Day

-Special displays honoring loved ones lost to an overdose

-Live Music

-Nationally Recognized Speaker

-Information Related to Substance Use Disorder & Mental Health

-Display from United by HOPE: The Remembrance Quilt Project

-Free Food

-Butterfly Release

-Games, Crafts & Activities for All Ages

-Collection of Personal Care Items for Lost Angel Blessing Bag