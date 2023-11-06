BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Emergency Services Chaplain Platoon provided “Chaplaincy services from peers to peers…responding to the responders.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Mike Blackie and Mitch Cooper to hear about this relatively new organization in the 814. Blackie says it’s important for their members to know the experience first-hand to be able to help active first responders, retired first responders, and their families with psychological, emotional, physical, and spiritual wellness.

Click here to sign up for BESCP’s Ugly Sweater 5K and 2 Mile Fun Walk.

“Everybody on our team has extensive experience in fire, EMS, dispatchers, corrections, police — the whole bit. We have a formula we use: smelt, dealt, and felt. If you’ve never had those things, it’s really hard to relate,” says Blackie.

“I was a member of the Altoona Police Department for 26 years. I retired and I served 2 terms as the Blair County Sheriff. Mike’s idea behind this really means so much to First Responders. Fifteen of the years I spent on the police department, I investigated child abuse cases. Two of them included homicides….when you’re going through the investigation you don’t go home and talk about it with your family. It’s something you hold inside,” says Cooper.

Help the Blair Emergency Services Chaplain Platoon raise funds to create a Wellness App for First Responders. They are hosting their Ugly Sweater 5K and 2-mile fun walk on December 2, 2023.

