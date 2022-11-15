ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Mike Blackie, the Chief Chaplain of the Blair Emergency Services Chaplain Platoon. They provide chaplaincy services to their peers.

The Blair Emergency Services Chaplain Platoon is comprised of amazing men and women who know what it’s like to work as first responders. They empathize, understand, maintain confidentiality, and seek to be available to those in need, and their families.

“It’s not just Emergency Services Community but an emphasis on the Hearts Behind the Badges,” says Blackie.

If you’re looking for something fun to do this holiday season, and you’d like to give back to a great cause, consider signing up for the Blair Emergency Services Chaplain Platoon’s Ugly Sweater 5K and 2-mile walk! Click here to sign up!

Bring out the whole family for the BESCP Ugly Sweater 5K on December 10th, 2022.