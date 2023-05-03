ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up – virtually or in-person – to make a difference.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Blair Relay for Life Ambassador, Christine McGeary, and Co-chair of the event, Sue Boland. The Relay for Life in Blair County is June 9, 2023, at Mansion Park in Altoona. For more information or to form a team, click here.

About Christine McGeary, Blair Relay for Life’s 2023 Ambassador:

In the Fall of 2020, shortly after her 47th birthday), McGeary was diagnosed with early-stage triple-positive breast cancer. She sought treatment at Magee Women’s Hospital. Her treatment consisted of 18 weeks of chemotherapy (6 sessions of TCHP treatment every 3 weeks), followed by a bi-lateral mastectomy and 42 weeks of another form of chemotherapy (14 sessions

of Kadcyla treatment every 3 weeks) alongside 25 daily sessions of radiation, then 2 final reconstructive surgeries.

McGeary became involved in the Relay for Life through Sharon O’Keiff-Fusco. Sharon was at the Blair County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting this past January when McGeary accepted the Judith A. Rossi Educator of the Year award sponsored by DelGrosso Foods. McGeary is an ambassador for the 2023 Blair Relay for Life. She says she agreed “because I feel it is important to share my story in order to raise awareness of cancer-related issues and services/supports available.”