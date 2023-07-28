ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everyone has heard of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s‘ but what about Breakfast at Janet’s? Chef Janet stopped by the 814 kitchen to show Morgan and Rebecca how she puts on a breakfast spread.

Janet says breakfast is her favorite meal and something she really enjoys making. Janet made two simple meals that your family will love. The first is a Seafood Quiche. Janet takes a 9-inch unbaked pie shell and places 10-12 medium-cooked shrimp (tails off) inside the crust. Then she adds in 50oz. of cheese on top (in this case, Janet used Swiss, but you can use whatever you like.) Then you want to add in your egg mixture and bake at 350 for 30 minutes. The egg mixture consists of 3 eggs, 1 cup of sour cream, 1 tablespoon of green onions, and salt and pepper to taste.

For the biscuits and gravy, Chef Janet says:

Brown off one pound of sausage – do not drain, crumble, and brown

Add 3 cups of milk

1/3 cup of flour

Salt and pepper

Get it nice and hot until it’s a thick consistency

Biscuits:

Self-rising flour

Whipping cream

400 degrees for 15 to 17 min