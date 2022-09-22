Sponsored Content by Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken
MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) —
Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken was founded by a team of like-minded foodies — a group of friends who have always liked to eat, drink, and create amazing food together. Their hobby quickly led to opening a restaurant and catering service in Mount Union, Pa. With football season here, Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken is ready to provide all the tailgating eats for your next game-day party.
Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken owner, Dwight Rittenhouse, and chef Emily Vincent about this week’s special — 24 jumbo wings for $24 with your choice of one 16-ounce side ranging from coleslaw, mac and cheese, broccoli salad, and more. Plus, they are offering 32 wings, legs, and thighs for $32.
Dwight, Emily, Morgan, and Rebecca have some fun with the Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken doing the Chicken Dance