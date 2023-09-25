LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new musical called The Crinolynns is set for a debut in Latrobe on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The musical revolves around The Crinolynns, a fictitious 1960s girl group. After 40 years away from the spotlight, they’ve reunited to debut a new act about the realities of life after the prom, getting a ring, and the cute boy. It features an original score with music in the style of The Crystals, The Chiffons, Carole King, and the other queens of the girl group genre. The show is described as a mashup of The Golden Girls and FOREVER PLAID. THE CRINOLYNNS has a book and lyrics by award-winning actor/writer/director Scott Logsdon.

THE CRINOLYNNS in concert will be performed on Saturday, September 30th at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. The concert will take place at the Carey Performing Arts Center on the campus of Saint Vincent’s College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Tickets are $26 for adults, $24 for seniors, and $16 for students. Tickets go on sale on September 1st by calling (724) 832-7464. For more information, click here.