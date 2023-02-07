ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Bubba Beef Castle, a 5-year-old bulldog mix. This 80-pound big boy is loving and would make a great family dog for a family with kids 10 and up. He does not like living with other dogs or cats and prefers to be the only pet in the house.

Bubba was found as a stray. He loves relaxing and cuddles, and just spending time with his humans.

Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during “kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org