ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Put some spring in everyone’s step this Easter with delicious food and beverage recipes from Weis Markets. Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner is here to help you save time prepping in the kitchen, but also have dishes with plenty of nutrients.

Emily says holidays always have lots of food options, but it’s important to add nutritious boosts to dishes. She says you can do small things like making swaps or addition where you are able like using whole grains, low-fat dairy, and adding veggies and fruit to a recipe or as a side. Emily has a great recipe for Spinach Feta Quiche. Eggs are a great source of protein, and you can add spinach and veggies for a great source of nutrients.

Emily says you want to watch out for sugary drinks because sugar can really creep up on holidays. A lot of beverages are on the sweeter side, which means they may have a lot of added sugar. She says try to cut back on that added sugar by making drinks mixed with seltzer water —this will help create a mocktail that tastes great and has fizzy carbonation. Add a garnish in a fun glass for a pretty mocktail like a Strawberry Lemonade Mocktail. While there is some added sugar in the lemonade, adding seltzer helps to keep from adding more plus you have nutrients from the fresh strawberries.

If you’re wondering about balancing portion sizes when it comes to the holidays, Emily has some suggestions for that too. Especially because the holidays offer so many great options, it’s hard to not want to stuff your face with everything. “Never be restrictive or deprive yourself,” says Bumgarner. She says you can still enjoy your favorites in moderation. Listening to your body is another great tip. She also recommends making recipes that can easily be portioned out when plated. You can try her recipe for Mini Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes. They’re easy to make, you just serve and enjoy.

Visit www.weismarkets.com/nutrition to view these recipes in the current HealthyBites magazine and check out the other services offered from the Weis Dietitian team.