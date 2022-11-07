HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sarah Baumbach from Maker Studio shares her 24-day holiday countdown craft calendar. These kits are perfect for kids and preteens (and adults will have fun helping piece the crafts together too!) The craft activities start on December 1, 2022, and there is one for completion daily leading all the way up until Christmas Eve.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner tries her hand at creating a snowman snow globe craft.

Here is the list of activities for this year’s Countdown Calendar:

You can order from Monday, November 7, 2022, until Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Maker Studio’s motto is “Make Things + Have Fun!” Have fun this holiday season by making memories with your littles. These crafts can be gifted to friends and families or even used as toppers to presents.