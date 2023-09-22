DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — September 22nd is National Centenarian’s Day – which honors those who’ve celebrated 100 birthdays or more, Our Morgan Koziar had the privilege to meet with a now local 101 -year old who moved to Altoona from Germany back in 1964. Meet Maria Angstenberger.

Living to 100…It’s an age Maria angstenber never thought she’d see. “Oh no oh no no I didn’t oh never…I always when I was young I all the time said I hope I live to 50,” says Maria Angstenber.

Born in Germany, Maria moved to the U.S. When she was in her 30s. “I came over in 1953 with my husband. At first I didn’t like Altoona it was all of the old houses and things like this. But… Later on I liked it. I’m home. It’s my home,” says Angstenber.

At first she said she didn’t know anyone. “I didn’t know nobody…Nobody,” says Angstenber. But she was quick to make friends…Just like she does now at the senior living home where she lives…

“Maria moved here three years ago and we met. She comes to every activity and never misses one of them,” says Meghan Gabrielson, The Life Engagement Manager at The Winds at Mattern Orchard. “I don’t even have to ask her if she needs signed up for an activity cause I know just to put her name on the list. She’s up for anything! She’ll build snowman outside wanna play in the snow and she plants trees and flowers and she does it all – she’s pretty amazing,” says Gabrielson.

Inspiring the other residents to push themselves too. “She does inspire the other resident’s class they say if Maria can do it, we don’t have an excuse not to be doing it,” says Gabrielson.

Which is one of the reasons Meghan believes she’s been able to live so long. “I think what’s important about Maria is that she’s able to stay as active as she wants to and do the things, be independent in things and that’s what keeps you young,” says Gabrielson.

“Well…not looking,” says Angstenberger with a sense of humor.

When Maria was turning 100, Meghan reached out to Maria’s hometown in Germany…

“And I said I don’t even know where to start with this, but I sent some emails and letters just started showing up for you,” says Gabrielson. Even a letter from the mayor of her hometown …. Which Maria says – is a pretty big deal. “Mayor in Germany even if it’s a small town they are big shots,” says Angstenberger.

As far as her secret? Well…she mentioned a few things…”I don’t drink…Walking. Oh walking…Everyday I walked with my neighbor when I was in Altoona we walked together for 40/45 years. I was 90 and I said, “Lisa I cannot walk anymore with you,” says Angstenberger.

But one of the things she really loves — dancing.

She’s the life of the party – and she’s certainly an inspiration for us all…here’s to you Maria!