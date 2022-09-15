Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar hit the 814 Kitchen with Dave Kuiawa of Fine Wine and Good Spirits to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month.
Bourbon is a type of American whiskey. It’s a barrel-aged distilled liquor made primarily from corn. Check out some of these fun 814 Sips utilizing this unique spirit:
Forbidden Sour
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
- 1 oz PAMA™ Pomegranate Flavored Liqueur
- ½ oz fresh lemon juice
- ½ oz simple syrup
- 2 dashes of Angostura® Bitters
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice.
- Shake until well-chilled.
- Strain the cocktail into the glass.
- Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Scofflaw
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Knob Creek Bourbon
- 1 oz dry vermouth
- ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
- ¾ oz grenadine
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a chilled rocks glass.
Bourbon Swizzle
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Bulleit Bourbon
- 1 oz fresh lemon juice
- ¾ oz simple syrup
- ¼ oz ginger syrup
- 3 mint sprigs
- 3 dashes Angostura bitters
- 3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass.
- Dry shake.
- Pour into highball glass and top with ice.
- Stir, keeping mint at the bottom.
- Top with more ice.
- Garnish with 3 dashes of Angostura and Peychaud’s bitters, along with a mint sprig.
Bloody Beam
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Jim Beam Straight Bourbon 80 Proof
- 3 dashes Tabasco® Sauce
- 2 Basil Leaves
- Black Pepper
- 4 oz. Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix Nonalcoholic
- 4 dashes Worcestershire Sauce
- Lemon Wedge
- Tajin Spice
Directions:
- In a mixing glass muddle the sauces, spices and basil.
- Add all remaining ingredients into a shaker filled with ice, and shake.
- Strain over ice in a tall glass rimmed with Tajin spice.
Please remember to always drink responsibly!