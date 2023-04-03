CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA Autism Community is so excited to be teaming up with Anytime Fitness for a Jeep Run For Autism Event on Saturday, May 20th, 2023. You can use any vehicle for the ride! It doesn’t have to be a jeep. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Krista Marlett, secretary of the Central PA Autism Community to hear about the importance in supporting events like these for people with Autism. Marlett’s son Gavin has Autism, and loves WTAJ and Studio 814!

Central PA Autism Community is still looking for volunteers that could help during the event and donations for the baskets.

Some of the raffles so far include water park tickets, Sights and Sound Tickets, a set of cornhole bags, gift cards, tickets to different parks all over PA, and a lot more.

The event will take place starting at Anytime Fitness Clearfield PA (1800 Daisy St.) and departure will begin around 12 pm.

There is a $25 registration fee that includes a t-shirt, the scavenger hunt, an after-party with spaghetti dinner, snacks, DJ, 50/50, raffle baskets, and corn hole.