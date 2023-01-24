ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society raised over $34,000 at its annual Chili Fest & Wings Event at the Bavarian Hall in Altoona, Blair County.
Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner takes us to the sights and sounds from the weekend’s fundraiser. Over 600 people joined in on the festivities on January 21, 2023.
Here are the winners:
Chili
Judge’s Choice Chili
- Wendy’s E. Plank Road
- The Dream Family Restaurant
- Mike Daversa, APD Dog Law Officer
People’s Choice Chili
- Sheriff Jim’s TBO’s
- The Dream Family Restaurant
- Wendy’s E. Plank Road
Wings
Judge’s Choice Wings
- CO”BRH”s II (Mild Wings)
- Taps on 2nd Tavern & Grill
- Liz’s Kitchen (Butter Garlic Parm)
People’s Choice Wings
- Sheriff Jim’s TBO’s
- Liz’s Kitchen
- Katie J’s