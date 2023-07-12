ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s what is known as Central PA’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Hoopsfest. What started as a small 15 team tournament 20 years ago has turned into a full-day event that is expected to bring in four to five thousand people and welcomes in teams from everywhere.

The event Started in 2001 in Tyrone, PA through Joshua House, a community youth organization, for the purpose of providing a great family friendly community event.

This year’s event will be on Saturday July 22nd starting at 10am in downtown Altoona.

Creator Jim Kilmartin says they came up with the idea of doing teams of three because there’s a little more accountability with players, and it creates a more tight-knit community among teams.

Teams still have time to register by clicking here.