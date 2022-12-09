CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Dairy Princess, Bailey Little is back sharing another dairy filled recipe with us. The last time she shared a recipe for homemade whipped cream, which was the perfect topping for pumpkin pie, but it’s also going to be a great topping for her next recipe — creamy hot chocolate.

Bailey’s Creamy Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

2 ½ cups whole milk

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 TBS unsweetened cocoa powder

6 oz (1 cup) of your favorite chocolate chips

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Directions

1. Add milk, sugar and cocoa powder to a medium saucepan

2. Heat over medium heat, whisking occasionally, until the mixture just begins to bubble, not boil

3. Add chocolate and vanilla and whisk until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth

4. Pour into 4 small mugs and serve with homemade whipped cream

To follow Bailey on her journey with the Centre County Dairy Promotion, click here.