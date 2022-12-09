CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Dairy Princess, Bailey Little is back sharing another dairy filled recipe with us. The last time she shared a recipe for homemade whipped cream, which was the perfect topping for pumpkin pie, but it’s also going to be a great topping for her next recipe — creamy hot chocolate.
Bailey’s Creamy Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups whole milk
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 2 TBS unsweetened cocoa powder
- 6 oz (1 cup) of your favorite chocolate chips
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
Directions
- 1. Add milk, sugar and cocoa powder to a medium saucepan
- 2. Heat over medium heat, whisking occasionally, until the mixture just begins to bubble, not boil
- 3. Add chocolate and vanilla and whisk until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth
- 4. Pour into 4 small mugs and serve with homemade whipped cream
To follow Bailey on her journey with the Centre County Dairy Promotion, click here.