BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Dairy Princess, Bailey Little is wrapping up the remainder of her rein by raising awareness for PA dairy farms. Bailey has been an advocate for supporting local dairy farmers for years, and has used her title to travel across the state to educate people about where their dairy comes from and why it’s important to drink PA dairy products.

Bailey says the best way to make sure that you’re purchasing milk from a PA farmer is to look for the plant code ’42’ as the first two numbers in the sequence. This code or number is located by the expiration date on the product. “This number means the milk was processed in PA and is predominantly PA milk,” says Little.

“You also want to make sure that you’re picking products that say ‘Real Dairy’ or ‘PA Preferred,” says Little. “I think we’ve all seen the PA Preferred logo.” Bailey shared that milk has more nutrients in it compared to nut based beverages that are sold in the dairy section. Milk is known to have

“A glass of cows milk has more protein than almond milk. Nut milks produce long lasting effects on the environment because of its water and pesticide usage. A2 milk is still real milk, it is just produced by cows that do not produce the protein that caused symptoms in people who are lactose intolerant. They also make lactose free ice creams and other dairy products that are still real milk. This ensures you are getting real high quality milk in all of your dairy products,” says Little.

We’ve all probably heard the reminder of getting your three servings of dairy a day. And if you haven’t heard that anywhere else, Bailey will be sure to remind you. She says drinking milk supports your health and the dairy industry. Bailey also encourages people to incorporate more real dairy into their cooking. Many people find the heavy creams, and butters better in recipes anyways!

Bailey says milk provides important nutrients — such as calcium, protein, and vitamin D — which may benefit your health.

Buying local supports not only the dairy industry but the local economy as well. “Walmart is one of the worst places to buy your dairy at because they do not buy any milk from outside farms. They have one large farm in Illinois where they bottle all their milk themselves. While Walmart milk may be slightly cheaper its hurting local farms in the long run. Check for the PA preferred logo. If there is no logo check for plant code 42,” says Little.