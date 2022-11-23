CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022/2023 Centre County Dairy Princess, Bailey Little has had a busy year representing the crown and promoting dairy throughout the area. She was kind enough to stop by the Studio 814 set to share an easy homemade recipe for whipped cream. Bailey says if you can do this, it will make even a store bought pie taste better. “One key thing here is you want to make sure your cream is chilled for it to really set,” says Little.

Whipped Cream Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon Vanilla extract

Directions:

Beat cream, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla in a (cold) medium bowl with electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form

Cover. And refrigerate until ready to serve.

Bailey says another tip is to make sure you buy heavy whipping cream over half and half. “Heavy whipping cream has more of the fat that you need. That’s the part that separates itself from the actual milk. If you use half and half, it will never set,” says Little.

Bailey says it’s important to have three servings of dairy a day. If you’re interested in booking Bailey for an event or dairy seminar send an email to the Centre County Dairy Promotion: centrecountydairypromotion@gmail.com.