STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A food truck in Centre County is cooking up gourmet grill cheese sandwiches and gourmet mac’ n cheese. Gerika Saulen took on the project of starting her own food truck business in 2022. After 15 years of working in childcare, she decided it was time to take on a new challenge. That’s when she opened up a food truck call Savory Station. The truck can be found at bars, wineries, events, and festival in the area.

Gerika creates delicious gourmet grill sandwiches like Cubans, tomato and basil sandwiches, and buffalo chicken sandwiches.

Gourmet mac’ n cheese can also be found on the menu. Gerika uses a beer cheese on the pasta. “It gives it a bit of a bite,” says Saulen. The mac’ n cheeses can be topped with jalapeños, bacon, pulled pork, and also buffalo chicken. “Everything is pretty customizable. It’s all made to order, so we can really do whatever you want,” says Saulen.

To learn more about Savory Station or how you can book the truck at your next event, email Gerika at savorystation@gmail.com or give her a call at (412) 667-1071 or visit their Facebook page here.