STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Centre Film Festival will feature some of the most important and most talked about films of the year. This year’s selection of feature films, documentaries, fictional shorts, experimental narratives, and more, will screen at the State Theatre in State College and in Phillipsburg’s historical Rowland Theatre from October 31, 2022 to November 6, 2022.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with artistic director, filmmaker, and professor in Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications, Pearl Gluck, to talk about some of the films that will be featured at the annual film festival.

The lineup includes, among others, Denmark-based Iranian director Ali Abassi’s crime thriller Holy Spider, a contender for Best International Feature Film at the 2023 Oscars, the Ukrainian drama Klondike, Ukraine’s submission for the Academy Awards and winner of the Cinema Dramatic Competition for directing at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and many more excellent films from around the world, the country, and the state of Pennsylvania. The Festival will also offer a broad selection of films that can be watched online and a Q&A/panel discussion with filmmakers and experts will follow each in-person viewing.



“This year’s films speak to us about what’s going on in the world,” says Gluck. “They address important issues like women’s rights, climate change, migration, incarceration, race, gender and sexual orientation. Seeing the impact of those issues through a filmmaker’s lens makes them more immediate.”



Gluck also notes the importance of the Festival’s “Made in PA” rubric, which includes a selection of excellent films shot in and around Central Pennsylvania, and she underscores the inclusion of films made by Penn State University students and graduates.



The Centre Film Festival hopes the local community takes advantage of this chance to see potential Oscar nominees, meet the filmmakers, and watch films, some of which feature local stories.” Films such as Art and Pep (Art, who founded the first gay bar in Chicago is originally from DuBois, PA) and Of Medicine and Miracles (the Emily Whitehead story) feature native central Pennsylvanians.

For tickets, click here!



October 31, 2022 — 6 pm Opening Night/Halloween – Holy Spider preceded by short film Nalajuk Nights

November 1, 2022 — 6 pm Hazing preceded by Nuisance Bear

November 2, 2022 — 6 pm Outta the Muck preceded by The Trails before Us and Swerve

November 3, 2022 — 6 pm Art and Pep preceded by No Siren Left Behind [Pride on Screen]

November 4, 2022 — 6 pm Klondike preceded by Holy Holocaust

November 4, 2022 — 8 pm Dead Sea Guardians preceded by Mom’s Eggplant Sauce

November 5, 2022 — 1:30 pm Refuge preceded by Dear Ani

November 5, 2022 — 3:30 pm A Women On The Outside preceded by Blue Room

November 5, 2022 — 6 pm Of Medicine And Miracles preceded by Dear Mama…

November 5, 2022 — 8 pm The Inspection preceded by Soldier

November 6, 2022 — 11:30 am Experimental Film Block

November 6, 2022 — 1:30 pm Chop And Steele preceded by The Molok and The Errand

November 6, 2022 — 3:30 pm We Are Still Here preceded by Watching The Wilds

November 6, 2022 — 6 pm – Award Ceremony for films and Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Stan Lathan