STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Pride is back again this year, bigger and better than ever! That’s according to Sue Port who is the Co-chair State College Pride and VP of Centre LGBT+.

The community of downtown State College is known for painting their sidewalks with the pride flag, adorned with rainbow colors throughout the month of June in honor of pride month.

This year, Pride will include several events and activities all weekend long including, fun, food, live music, activities and more.

Here’s a list of the scheduled events:

State College Pride will also have an ordained minister on-site if any couple wishes to marry at the festival.

