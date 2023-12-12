JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Spice Sisters stop by to share some easy recipes for appetizers and sips that your guests will love. Yasmeen and Margaret hit the 814 Kitchen to show us how you can incorporate their globally inspired, locally crafted spices into your holiday dishes!

Their spice blends are fair-trade, with no salt, sugar, or fillers. Click here for recipes from the Spice Sisters!

ABOUT THE SPICE SISTERS:

Margaret and Yasmeen started cooking together in 2007 and discovered our “superpower” is the fact that we understand the magic that happens when people share food and fellowship. In 2018 they started Spice Sisters.

Margaret & Yasmeen’s sisterhood grew from kitchen kinship and endless hours of table talk. Inspired by family recipes and a shared passion for global flavors, the Spice Sisters create unique craft condiments. They fill them with the kind of flavor that comes from fresh, unprocessed ingredients; flavors found in traditional combinations of herbs and spices, and most importantly, flavor from the love in home kitchens.

Spice Sisters’ mission is to provide freshly made, versatile, condiments with whole, healthy ingredients. We understand the “magic” that happens when people share food and fellowship. Our goal is to share our experiences with the food/flavors of many countries/cultures and encourage folks “to the table” for easy-to-prepare, healthy food bursting with fresh, whole ingredients and exciting global flavors.

