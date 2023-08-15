ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaching, it’s important to understand the rules of the road when it comes to school buses!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Patrick Stuckey, Area Safety Manager with Student Transportation of America. He has been a school bus driver for the Altoona Area School District for seven years.

Pat chats about his video “Hey Grown Ups.”

Click here to see more of Pat Stuckey’s educational and fun videos that will keep you and your kids safe!