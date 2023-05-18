ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cute clothes alert! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Sara Herron, owner of JoJo’s Boutique to hear more about her online shop with pop-ups happening all over the 814.

JoJo’s Boutique strives “to be an inclusive boutique that ignites creativity in young women and inspires them to find clothing that embraces confidence.” Herron’s goal is to test the boundaries of fashion while “staying true to the JoJo brand, staying up to date with trends, and offering fashionable outfits for all.”

Sara shows off some of her fun pieces with models Anna and Haley! Shop JoJo’s Boutique here!