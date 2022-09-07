HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let’s be honest — not all toys are created equal. One local woman created her own business around the concept of offering ethically made, unique, and safe toys for kiddos. Allison Lorelli created Mountain Kids Toys because she really has a passion to offer high-quality, safe, and durable toys that last. “I’ve always been a kid at heart. I guess you could say, in a way, I never really grew up,” says Lorelli.

Mountain Kids Toys can be found online by clicking here, or in one of two market stores — Finds on The Diamond in Hollidaysburg or at Founders Crossing in Bedford. “Market stores are really unique in the sense that they give small businesses to have a store front, but they don’t require the staff to run it,” says Lorelli. In this case, stores like this carry several different products from makers and vendors in their own designated space within the store.

Allison has a 2-year-old daughter who loves playing with many of these toys. “It’s hard not to just give her everything to play with,” says Lorelli. And she says as a mom, she wouldn’t sell anything that she wouldn’t let her daughter play with, so it’s got the mom stamp of approval too.

Mountain Kids Toys carries fun items for any occasion and age. Allison brought along some really interesting items like the ‘Chef Cutting Board’ and ‘Kitchenette Set.’ These items are wooden and versatile. “These toys can be adapted to the age of the child, they can grow with your kids as they get older,” says Lorelli.

Allison also brought along some Itzy Ritzy silicone teethers for babies. These teethers come in a variety of shapes and colors.

Push around Pals, are a really fun wooden toys on wheels, and Tinker Totters are similar, only your kiddos can take these toys apart, and out them back together. Tinker Totters come in different varieties like monsters or heroes and robots.

Allison also carries a variety of stuffed dolls, Crazy Aaron’s Putty and a fun card game for young kids to help them learn words through knocking. Knock Knock! Is your babies first card game. It’s hard to believe, but even babies can play! There are several ways to play – and the concept is all about knocking to see who’s behind the card.