ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The We Care Foundation was formerly known as the Easterseals of Altoona which gives back to children and adults with disabilities. There have been several large fundraiser throughout the years to help the organization make money for their cause. Organizer Steve Moore used to organize their softball tournaments, turkey bowl, and has now moved on to creating a summer music series every year.

The We Car Music Fest 2023 will be held at Shawnee Park in Roaring Spring on Saturday July 8th. The event will feature many different local bands like The Pines, Sweet Desire, Felix & The Hurricanes, Zac Grace, Velveeta, Jud Bassard, Avenue of Kings, and Xorillion.

“It helps to raise money, plus you get to enjoy some great entertainment,” says Moore.

You can check out the band’s performance schedule below:

1:00 – 2:00 Felix and The Hurricanes

2:20 – 3:20 The Pines

3:40 – 4:40 Sweet Desire

5:00 – 6:00 Xorillion

6:20 – 7:20 Zac Grace

7:40 – 8: 40 Avenue of Kings

9:00 – 11:00 Velveeta

Guests are invited to bring coolers, koozies, canopies & lawn chairs ready.

Learn more about the We Care Music Fest 2023 by calling 814-685-3198 or clicking here.