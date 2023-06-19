ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the Executive Director of the Blair County Historical Society, Kate Rimbeck, to hear about all of the exciting programs they are offering for the summer of 2023.

“History in My Time” Educational Program to be held in seven libraries in Blair County, This is geared to students from 4th to 8th grade.

For just $5, you can visit Two Centuries of Bridal Fashion special exhibit featuring dresses from 1830s to 2020 at Baker Mansion in Blair County.

Rimbeck also says that there will be a new Blair County documentary “Blair County: A People’s History” coming out this fall on DVD. It will be available in October 2023.

Check out some of the exhibits happening this summer at Baker Mansion.

