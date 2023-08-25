ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — You know it’s going to be a good day when one of our favorite chefs stops by on Studio 814. Our southern gal, Chef Janet DeGenarro is here to show us how to make an easy dinner of “Chops and Shrooms.” Yep, you guessed it, pan fried pork chop that have been coated in a flour dredged coating and some sautéed mushrooms to pair with it.

Chef Janet’s recipes are typically cheap, and pretty easy to make. She demonstrates here how to coat your pork chops with your seasoned flour, and fry them in a skillet in a layer of hot oil (preferably vegetable oil). Janet also loves to incorporate her celery leaves for some added flavor and moisture to the dish. The celery leaves also serve as a nice garnish when you go to serve your porkchops — and who doesn’t love to see a little color on a dish.

Janet throws her baby portabella mushrooms in the hot oil so those get nice and soft while the pork is still cooking. Once you get a nice sear on the porkchops, Janet transfers the chops to a baking dish to finish them off in the oven. Chef Janet is a big fan of ‘using what you have around the house.’ Also meaning that she doesn’t like to make two trips to go to the store. “There’s always a way to improvise,” says Degennaro.

Chef Janet runs her own catering and cooking business called ‘Sip and Saute.’ Janet will come to your home and cook for you. She is a private chef for hire, so really any need that you might have when it comes to the kitchen, or cooking, or feeding a crowd — she has got you covered.

You can learn more about Sip and Saute by clicking here or giving Janet a call at 615-489-5347.