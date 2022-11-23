ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chef Janet says DO NOT create even more work for yourself on Thanksgiving morning. When the family is clamoring into the kitchen trying to sneak a bite, you can ward them off with this spread. No cooking required. Janet says this is a grazing board that is similar to a charcuterie. It allows family to pick and nibble throughout the morning (out of the way) while the main dinner is being prepared.

Janet says add some things like nuts, fruit, yogurt, boiled eggs, or blueberry muffins or scones to the tray. She grabbed frozen sausage links and warmed them up in the microwave for some added protein. Janet focuses on simple, and you’ll keep your family fed and out of your hair with this spread.

You can hire Janet as a personal chef or even call her for some cooking advice. You can learn more about her and her recipes by clicking here.