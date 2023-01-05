ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our favorite southern chef, Chef Janet stops by to teach us how to make ham and sage muffin sandwiches. Originally Janet used country ham in this recipe, but since it can be difficult to find, she says an easy substitution like Canadian bacon or pork bacon would work fine. The muffins can be assembled pretty easily with a few simple ingredients. And of course, no Chef Janet recipe is safe from butter!

Sage Muffin Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups of self rising flour

1 cup of melted butter (2 sticks)

1 tablespoon of fresh sage chopped fine

1/4 cup of milk

8oz of sour cream

4oz goat cheese

Directions

Mix ingredients together in a bowl

Scoop batter into muffin tins

Bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 23 minutes

For more information about Chef Janet or hiring her as a personal Chef through her business, Sip n’ Saute, call (615) 489-5347 or click here.