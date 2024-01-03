ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chef Janet from Sip and Saute shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar how to make her homemade Italian Wedding Soup.

Meatballs = 8 oz meat, 1/2 cup bread crumbs, a dash of parsley, a dash of oregano, 1/2 cup of Parm cheese, salt, and pepper to taste — fry off in butter or oil.

Five cans chicken broth (10.5 oz each) heat till hot. Saute veggies: 50% onions, 25% carrots, 25% carrots (your mirepoix) Add 1 1/2 tablespoons of garlic to your broth.

Add cooked carrots 1/2 cup chopped fine, 1 cup onion chopped fine, and 1/2 cup celery chopped fine. Add to broth also add your cooked meatballs then add 1/2 cup cooked pasta of your choice and cut up endive or baby spinach for greens approximately 5 ozs top with fresh Parm cheese.

