ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chef Janet DeGennaro from Sip and Saute hits the 814 Kitchen to whip up some chicken salad sandwiches for Christmas evening. DeGennaro says this is a perfect meal to enjoy with some yummy veggies, dips, and chips while reading ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

Chef Janet adds green apples, celery, grapes, pineapple, cranberries, and walnuts to the boiled chicken. To make the sauce, add sour cream, mayonnaise, salt and pepper to taste.

