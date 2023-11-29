WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Royer Mansion wants to help you and your family ring in the holidays on December 2nd & 3rd with their Christmas Thyme Tours. Join in on a warm Christmas Tour of Royer Mansion in its Christmas glory. Hot Chocolate, Christmas cookies, and warm fireplaces provide an experience for family photos, connecting with friends or just a leisurely day with your family and friends. Christmas thyme is usually held the first weekend of December.

Royer Mansion located in Woodbury Township, Blair County, Pennsylvania is situated along Route 866 which connects Martinsburg and Williamsburg. Part of the mansion was constructed around 1790 and the Royer family acquired it in 1815. The Mansion stayed within the Royer family until around 1965. In 1979, the Blair County Historical Society stepped in and saved the Mansion from being razed. In 2022 the Royer Mansion Preservation Society obtained the property with the goal of protecting and enhancing the beauty of Royer and its local history for present and future generations.

Royer Mansion has undergone a major restoration and has been brought back to life with period appropriate furnishings, colors, and antiques. Their mission is to preserve the history and beauty of the attraction and make itself available as a venue to neighbors in the surrounding communities.

Tucked away in the forest of rural Pennsylvania, Royer Mansion provides full wedding planning and an intimate setting for your wedding day. We want to make your special day memorable!

From Birthday Parties, Receptions, Corporate gatherings, to Family Reunions, the property can host your everyday occasion. Royer Mansion offers many amenities and the sky is the limit for your special celebration. You can contact Royer Mansion for details on their events, or to plan an event yourself on the property!